News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
36 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
6 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

Chesterfield forward completes move to York City

Danny Rowe has completed his loan move to York City.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT

The striker joins the Minstermen until the end of the season, as the DT reported earlier today.

Rowe, 34, signed for the Spireites from Bradford City in April 2021 and has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His game-time last season was hampered by a health issue and he spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at AFC Fylde, scoring two goals in nine games.

Danny Rowe has been loaned to York City. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Danny Rowe has been loaned to York City. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Danny Rowe has been loaned to York City. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

The striker has made two sub appearances recently but is down the pecking order.

Rowe is believed to be out of contract in the summer so his days at Town come be coming to an end. But if he gets some minutes under his belt at York he could still play a part for Chesterfield in the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Minstermen said: “Thanks in part to funds raised from the Supporters’ Trust’s boost the budget campaign, interim manager Michael Morton completed the signing of the striker Danny Rowe.”

York are currently 18th in the table.

Danny RoweYork CityChesterfieldBradford CityYorkSpireitesAFC Fylde