The striker joins the Minstermen until the end of the season, as the DT reported earlier today.

Rowe, 34, signed for the Spireites from Bradford City in April 2021 and has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His game-time last season was hampered by a health issue and he spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at AFC Fylde, scoring two goals in nine games.

Danny Rowe has been loaned to York City. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The striker has made two sub appearances recently but is down the pecking order.

Rowe is believed to be out of contract in the summer so his days at Town come be coming to an end. But if he gets some minutes under his belt at York he could still play a part for Chesterfield in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minstermen said: “Thanks in part to funds raised from the Supporters’ Trust’s boost the budget campaign, interim manager Michael Morton completed the signing of the striker Danny Rowe.”