Chesterfield forward completes move to York City
Danny Rowe has completed his loan move to York City.
The striker joins the Minstermen until the end of the season, as the DT reported earlier today.
Rowe, 34, signed for the Spireites from Bradford City in April 2021 and has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances.
His game-time last season was hampered by a health issue and he spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at AFC Fylde, scoring two goals in nine games.
The striker has made two sub appearances recently but is down the pecking order.
Rowe is believed to be out of contract in the summer so his days at Town come be coming to an end. But if he gets some minutes under his belt at York he could still play a part for Chesterfield in the play-offs.
The Minstermen said: “Thanks in part to funds raised from the Supporters’ Trust’s boost the budget campaign, interim manager Michael Morton completed the signing of the striker Danny Rowe.”
York are currently 18th in the table.