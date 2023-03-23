News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield striker set to join York City on loan

Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe is set to join York City.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:06 GMT

The 34-year-old will join the National League side on loan until the end of the season.

Rowe signed for the Spireites from Bradford City in April 2021 and has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances. He is believed to be out of contract in the summer so his days at Town could be coming to an end.

The forward’s game-time last season was hampered last season by a health issue and he spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at AFC Fylde, scoring two goals in nine games.

Danny Rowe.
Danny Rowe.
Danny Rowe.
He returned to the Blues in January but has only made two substitute appearances against Gateshead and Oldham Athletic.

The prospect of him increasing his minutes was unlikely following the arrivals of fellow strikers Paul McCallum and Andrew Dallas on loan.

York City are 18th in the National league, eight points above the relegation zone.

National League clubs have until 5pm today to sign players in order for them to play for the remainder of the season. Once the deadline passes clubs will can’t sign players until the summer.

Chesterfield are next in action at home to Halifax on Saturday.

Danny RoweChesterfieldYork CityNational LeagueBradford CitySpireitesAFC FyldeGateshead