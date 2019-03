Earlier today John Sheridan revealed team news, likened one of his player's 'old school' attitude to his own and admitted a couple of England C players caught his eye this week.

The Chesterfield boss spoke to the press, ahead of Saturday's home game against Sutton United - a clash that will be televised live on BT Sport.

John Sheridan revealed his side's injury news ahead of Saturday's game against Sutton United

Watch our video, above, for all the latest Proact headlines.

READ: 'I've been quite unhappy for the majority of the year,' admits Spireite.