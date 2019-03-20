‘I’ve been quite unhappy the majority of this year,’ admits Chesterfield’s George Smith after impressive Boston United debut

Chesterfield defender George Smith impressed on his Boston United debut on Saturday, but was unable to heplp the Pilgrims to victory over Chorley.

The left-back sealed a loan move to Boston at the end of last week.

Smith has struggled to break into the Spireites first team since arriving last January as part of Jack Lester’s squad rebuild.

He made eight appearances after signing from Northampton, but played just twice under new boss Martin Allen at the start of this season, before being sent out on loan to Dover.

That spell only yielded seven games and since returning to the Proact in January he hasn’t played under John Sheridan.

Speaking after his first game as a Pilgrim, a 2-0 home defeat in which he was named Man of the Match, Smith admitted he hasn’t enjoyed his football much of late.

“It was pleasing from a personal point of view, but regardless of how I play if we don’t win I’m not going to be happy,” he said.

“I’ve been unlucky, it’s been a bit of a lacklustre season and I just want to get back on track and play football.

“I have been quite unhappy the majority of this year but now I’m here, somewhere I feel like I can kick on, play games and be happy playing football.”

Smith’s contract at Chesterfield runs out this summer, along with 14 other senior players.