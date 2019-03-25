Sutton boss Ian Baird believes his side 'coped quite well' with aerial threat of Chesterfield's two-goal striker Tom Denton

Sutton United's interim manager Ian Baird felt his side coped 'quite well' with the aerial threat of Chesterfield's two-goal striker Tom Denton.

The 6ft 5ins frontman scored headers in both halves and claimed the assist for Scott Boden's goal by winning a flick on high up the pitch.

Chesterfield ran out 3-0 winners against their visitors, live on BT Sport, almost entirely wiping out any remaining fear of relegation and at the same time, harming Sutton's play-off hopes.

"I thought we coped with it quite well. The goal he's scored, even that he didn't really head it cleanly, did he?" said Baird, speaking to his club's media team after the game.

"The one he's scored in the second half, I think maybe even I could have scored that.

"I don't think he was a massive problem to us, I don't think they were a massive problem to us.

"The three goals we conceded were child-like to say the least.

"Being bluntly honest you can't concede the goals we conceded today.

"I think we've got to concede that we'll probably not get in the play-offs now, which for us is a failure."

Baird, who took over last week after Paul Doswell stepped down for the rest of the season due to personal reasons, credited his team for not succumbing to a complete rout.

And he's adamant they won't throw the towel in.

"I said to the players at half-time, we're live on TV, playing in a lovely stadium, let's not go out with a whimper.

"At 3-0, seriously, I was worried we could be on the end of a tanking. Credit where credit's due, the players hung in there.

"I spoke to John Sheridan before the game, they've got 31 players, I think we've got 21 and four of them are really young lads.

"That's where we are.

"As I said to the players in there, we've got six games to go, we can't just let it slide, we can't give in.

"We'll be doing all our best to get as many results as we possibly can."