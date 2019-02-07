'One or two players feel it's better to stay here and not play, which I find a bit odd' - John Sheridan on interest in his Chesterfield players

John Sheridan says there are players in his squad who would rather stay at the Proact and not play than move elsewhere.

The Chesterfield manager says he finds it odd and repeated what he's said time and time again since becoming Chesterfield boss - players should want to play games.

He revealed today in a press conference that other clubs had made enquiries about a number of current Spireites.

"There's a few clubs who have asked about one or two of the players, but one or two of the players feel it's better to stay here and not play, which I find a bit odd, but that's life isn't it?" he said.

"I wouldn't stand in anyone's way, if they're not playing.

"If someone not in the team regularly or doesn't feel a part of the team I would never stand in anyone's way.

"If they're unhappy or wanted to leave, or they've got an opportunity to play at another club, obviously the deal's got to be right for us and the player, but I'd never stand in anyone's way.

"I'm not trying to offload anyone but if a club comes in for a player, I've got 20-odd players, a lot of them aren't playing football and won't be on the bench on Saturday.

"If you're a player you want to be playing somewhere, or fighting for your place."

He hinted that major changes will come in the summer, if he completes his task of keeping Town in the National League.

"I want to be fair with the players," he said.

"We're concentrating on staying up in this division. The summer will come quickly and if we're still in this division I'll do the things I really want to do.

"All I do as a manager is be as honest and fair as I can with the players."

Earlier in the week the Derbyshire Times revealed that two National League North clubs had wanted to take striker Tom Denton on loan.

But Sheridan appears quite content for Denton, who has made a substitute appearance in each of the manager's games in charge, to remain and fight for a place in the team, along with the other forwards.

Sheridan now has Denton, Scott Boden, Marc-Antoine Fortune, Jack McKay, Lee Shaw and Alex Kiwomya at his disposal when it comes to attackers.

"Tom's different to Scott Boden, different to Marco. It just gives you other options.

"While Tom's here, he knows the situation, fight for his place and hopefully he's part of a squad and a team that keeps us in this division.

"I want people working hard to keep us in this league."