Chesterfield striker turns down loan moves to National League North clubs

Chesterfield's top goalscorer Tom Denton has turned down moves to a pair of National League North clubs.

The targetman has said no to going on loan to both Alfreton Town and Boston United, the Derbyshire Times understands.

Both deals would have seen him loaned until the end of the season.

Denton was bought from Alfreton for an undisclosed fee in September and has since hit 10 goals, albeit just two in the National League.

Before arriving at the Proact he'd already found the net six times for the Reds this season.

He's been somewhat of a cup specialist for Town, scoring a brace against Fylde in the FA Cup and getting all three of Chesterfield's goals in an FA Cup win at Billericay.

Another two at home to Basford in the FA Trophy were followed by the winner against Bedford in the same competition.

Since John Sheridan arrived as manager Denton hasn't started a single match, but has made an appearance from the bench in all four of Chesterfield's outings.

Last week Sheridan brought in two more strikers, buying Scott Boden from Gateshead and borrowing Jack McKay from Cardiff City.

Boden was cup tied for last weekend's FA Trophy game and McKay's international clearance hadn't yet arrived.

Sheridan started with Alex Kiwomya up front on his own and later brought another striker, Lee Shaw, off the bench to play in the right wing berth he's occupied for much of this season.

Forward Louis Dodds, who had his season-long loan at Port Vale cut short, also made an appearance as a second half substitute.

Speaking after the game Sheridan admitted he could have a wealth of attacking options for the crunch National League clash with Halifax this Saturday.

"Marco (Marc Antoine-Fortune) is a possibility probably for Halifax," he said.

"I will have a lot of options. I'll have Boden, Marco if he's fit, McKay if he's fit."

Another boost to Town's attacking threat would be the return of Charlie Carter.

The creative midfielder is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors game this week, having made good progress in his comeback from ankle surgery.

Carter opened his Spireites account with a brace in his home debut against Aldershot back in August but twice damaged the same ankle and had to go under the knife after just eight appearances for Town.