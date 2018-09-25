No start for Rowley as Allen turns to experienced players and transfer listed Weir

Martin Allen says Chesterfield’s current predicament requires ‘men’ to take to the field tonight, not youngsters.

Joe Rowley, who impressed the boss so much last week with his performance in a friendly, was close to playing on Saturday according to Allen, but still won’t start tonight when Maidenhead visit.

Instead, Allen will turn to experience.

“He (Rowley) was very close to playing (on Saturday,” said the manager.

“I’m not sure right now is the time to put in young players.

“Muggleton is close as well. Against Lincoln last week he was our best player, Rowley was right up there as well.

“They’re right there, but for this game I think we need our senior players.

“It takes the men to get out and play.

“It takes the men to perform.

“For the young ones, those two will both be sub.”

Allen also confirmed that the transfer listed Robbie Weir will play this evening, having come off the bench at half-time on Saturday in the 3-0 defeat to Gateshead.