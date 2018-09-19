Boss thrilled with ‘best’ Rowley display in Chesterfield’s friendly with Lincoln

Joe Rowley’s performance in a midweek friendly with Lincoln was the best Martin Allen has seen from the youngster.

The 19-year-old’s display was food for thought for Allen, who had planned to send him out on loan.

“He put in an excellent performance and certainly gave me something to think about, it was the best I’ve seen him play.

“Clubs want him on loan but that’s on hold now.

“I’m delighted for him, you couldn’t meet a more honest, decent, down to earth young man.

I’m thrilled he played so well.”