MATCH REPORT: Joe Rowley snatches late draw for Chesterfield in crazy six-goal thriller at Bromley

Joe Rowley salvaged a point for Chesterfield after a crazy end to their thrilling 3-3 draw at Bromley.

Rowley’s 91st minute leveller rescued a point after the Spireites had seemingly orchestrated their own downfall.

Jerome Binnom-Williams bagged his first goal for the club before Roger Johnson and JJ Hooper put the hosts ahead.

Scott Boden equalised before Hooper grabbed his second in the 87th minute, but it was Rowley who had the last laugh.

All three goals were avoidable as the gap between the Spireites and the drop was cut to five points.

The Spireites flew out of the blocks and could have scored twice in the first five minutes.

Returning Rowley curled an effort onto the roof of the hosts’ goal, before Fortune forced David Gregory into a low stop with his foot less than 90 seconds later.

Gregory had to be at his best to deny a drilled Lee Shaw effort from Fortune’s chest down.

The Spireites were almost made to pay for their early missed chances.

Bromley’s first real attack caused all sorts of problems at the back with Haydn Hollis on hand to clear Richard Brindley’s strike off the line after the forward was allowed to shoot at the back post.

And in the 17th minute Frankie Raymond’s 25-yard thunderbolt flicked the bar on its way over.

The game quietened down after Johnson went down following a clash in the visitor’s box.

Sheridan’s outfit took the lead on the stroke of the break as Binnom-Williams nodded Shaw’s pinpoint cross beyond a sprawling Gregory.

After the restart Johnson glanced a header wide at the near post, before the hosts levelled in the 56th minute.

Johnson was the man to eventually head home after the ball came back off the bar.

And it was a double blow for Sheridan’s Spireites as Hooper fired the hosts in front from the edge of the box on the hour.

Down the other end Scott Boden did well to get on the end of a cross but his effort hit the bar.

Bromley were briefly down to 10 men after Jack Holland went off with a blood injury after being caught by Tom Denton.

But the Spireites failed to make the advantage count as they huffed and puffed.

Hollis’ shot was blocked but Boden was on hand at the back post to poke home in the 82nd minute.

Hooper was then given way too much space to put Bromley back ahead before Rowley converted Denton’s knockdown late on.

BROMLEY: Gregory, Sutherland (Sarpong-Wiredu, 64), Johnson, Holland (Higgs, 77), Raymond, Dunne, Hackett-Fairchild (Bugiel, 67), Wood, Brindley, Coulson, Hooper. Unused subs: Meekums, Lewis.

CHESTERFIELD: Jalal, Binnom-Williams, Evans, Rowley, Yarney, Hollis, Weston, Smith (Kiwomya, 80), Shaw (Reid, 80), Fortune (Denton, 70), Boden. Unused subs: Anyon, McKay.

REFEREE: Josh Smith.

ATTENDANCE: Not announced.