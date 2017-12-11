LOOK: Can you spot anyone familiar in our Spireites fans gallery?

Chesterfield fans were give the goal they have been waiting for when Robbie Weir scored in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Barnet.

It means Spireites are finally out of the League Two drop zone after winning the relegation six pointer.

Chesterfield had fallen behind to the Londoners, before Charlie Clough’s 66th minute own goal set up a grandstand finish.

It left the fans in ecstatic mood as Spireites extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

