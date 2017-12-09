Birthday boy cheered by late winner

Robbie Weir rescued his birthday with a winning goal today just when it was starting to feel like one of those days.

The Chesterfield midfielder popped up with a classy stoppage time finish to send the Proact into raptures and send the Spireites up into 21st place, off the bottom of League Two.

He was obviously delighted to grab an important goal on his 29th birthday, particularly when it hadn’t gone so well for 90-odd minutes.

“Obviously the performance personally was out of order, it wasn’t good enough,” said the Ulsterman.

“It’s more important that the lads get three points today.

“What a birthday present to come up with the winner right at the end.”

When quizzed on what went wrong for him today on the pitch Weir replied: “Everything.

“It might have just been one of them days when nothing was going right for me.

“But if that happens and I score the winner at the end maybe that’s what it’s all about.”

Chesterfield had to come from behind to win, going 1-0 down in the 11th minute when John Akinde scored.

They levelled through an own goal in the second half before Weir’s late heroics.

And the significance of the result is a huge boost for the side, mentally speaking.

But there’s no danger they’ll get carried away.

Weir said: “It’s massive, we’ve been at the bottom for a couple of months and to see us creeping up the table and six unbeaten is massive.

“A good few months ago we probably would have lost that game by three or four so that shows how far we’ve come on.

“The fitness levels you can see, we’ve carried on right to the end and no disrespect to Barnet but they couldn’t keep up with us at the end.

“We’ll keep working and improving every day until we’ve got the fitness levels the gaffer wants.

“We can’t get complacent, we’ve got a tough test next week and we’ve got to go and prove we’re a good team in good spirits and make it seven.”