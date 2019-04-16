John Sheridan has a list of transfer targets, hints at offers for at least some of Chesterfield's out of contract players

John Sheridan has a list of transfer targets for the summer, but there might not be a complete clear out at the Proact.

It's that time of the year when agents are touting their clients to prospective employers and with a big turnover of players expected and a £1m budget to play with, Chesterfield boss Sheridan will be inundated with offers.

But he's already got in mind the players he'd like to bring in, as he attempts to mastermind an escape from the National League.

"You get emails, texts," he said.

"I know deep down what I think we need, position wise.

"I've got lists, I've got targets I'd like to get.

"The season is still in play so you've got to be careful what you're doing."

A total of 15 Chesterfield players are out of contract at the end of the season, including first teamers Jerome Binnom-Williams, Robbie Weir, Curtis Weston, Marc-Antoine Fortune and club legend Drew Talbot.

Since Town secured safety from relegation, Sheridan has given game time to players who have been on the fringe.

It seems the manager's mind is made up, however, on who will go and who will stay.

When it comes to informing out of contract players of their fate, Sheridan has made it clear he'll have those conversations after the final game of the season.

But he's dropped a hint that he'd like to keep at least some of them.

"I think I know what I'm going to do regarding who is out of contract, offers I'm going to make to players here," he said.

"All the players out of contract, I'll look them straight in the eye. I always try and be as honest as I can, make the right decisions.

"I haven't spoken to anyone as yet.

"I'll do all that when I feel as though the time is right."