Watch all of Scott Boden's nine goals since his return to Chesterfield from Gateshead

Scott Boden has been a goalscoring sensation since his return to the Proact from Gateshead.

In the dozen games he's played as a Spireite, he's scored nine goals.

Scott Boden celebrating his goal on Saturday

And he's on a seven-game unbroken goalscoring streak going into Good Friday's clash with former club Gateshead.

The 29-year-old has formed a productive partnership with 6ft 5ins targetman Tom Denton, who has provided headed assists for three of Boden's goals.

The latest came on Saturday, when Chesterfield ran out 4-1 winners over Maidstone United and reached the 30 point mark from John Sheridan's 15 games in charge.

That goal took Boden to the 20 mark in the National League this season, from 41 appearances.

READ: How the Spireites beat the Stones

Footage courtesy of Chesterfield FC. Visit Spireites Digital for more highlights by clicking HERE