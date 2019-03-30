John Sheridan delight at Chesterfield do the business against Dagenham & Redbridge

John Sheridan got exactly what he asked for from his Chesterfield players after the interval today.

The Town boss wasn’t impressed with what he saw in the first half, but two goals in the first five minutes of the second half took the game away from Dagenham and Redbridge.

It ended 2-0 and pushed the Spireites up into the top half of the National League table, but it could have been a rout with several chances going begging.

Up until the break, there wasn’t a lot to talk about.

“First half bit lethargic again,” said Sheridan.

“I don’t like us playing like that. I get frustrated myself when we’re at home.

“Just a bit flat, we haven’t worked the keeper. When we’re at home I expect us to be on the front foot and give them a hard time.”

Sheridan’s half-time team talk was fairly simple, but his men carried out their instructions to the letter.

Jonathan Smith and Scott Boden had made it 2-0 by the 50 minute mark.

“I made it clear to the lads at half-time, we need people running at people, disturbing people,” he said.

“That’s exactly what we did, second half.

“I pushed Joe (Rowley) up higher and it changed us. Once you get the goal, all of a sudden you look that little bit quicker you defend better.

“I was very pleased with the way we played second half.

“Disappointed we didn’t score more goals.

“Full credit to the players.”

The result made it nine wins from 15 under Sheridan and they now sit 12th with five games to play.

“Their attitude has been spot on from day one,” said the Spireites manager.

“For the players to do what they’ve done, from where they were when we came in.

“For some reason they were down there, not winning, making life very hard for themselves.

“The players have done brilliant.”

With relegation fears now completely behind them, Sheridan can use the final stages of the season to give his fringe players some games.

“I’m going to make a lot of changes next week, I’ll give people a game next week, possibly two games, they’ve trained really hard,” he said.

“Joe Anyon will play next week, Reid, Fortune, Shawy, Barry, they’ll all get a game, young Jack McKay too.

“They’ve trained really well.”