'He's done about 20 miles, he's only been on 10 minutes' - John Sheridan to give Lee Shaw another chance up front but wants to see less running

John Sheridan plans to give Lee Shaw another chance up front, after getting his first look at the ex Grantham man as a striker on Saturday.

Shaw has played wide right for Chesterfield since Sheridan's arrival at the Proact.

But last weekend he came off the bench with 66 minutes played and replaced Scott Boden up top.

Two golden chances to score a first home league goal came his way, but Shaw was unable to find the net.

The good news is that Sheridan will take another look at him in the next couple of games.

"I was dying for him to score," said the boss.

"I told him he should score, I want him to get that good feeling of scoring a goal.

"First time he's played up front for me

"He's another one who will get a chance up front."

Sheridan has vowed to give five or six fringe players a start this Saturday at Dover and Shaw is likely to be among them.

The manager doesn't want to see the little attacker covering every inch of the Crabble Athletic Ground pitch, however.

"He does too much unnecessary running for me," said Sheridan.

"He absolutely runs his socks off.

"He's done about 20 miles, he's only been on 10 minutes.

"That's another thing I need to get that out of him, because I know he's going to do it, it's just the way he is.

"He's come from non-league, he's still a bit raw. If he's going to watch anyone he needs to watch the likes of Boden, who doesn't charge around.

"If he plays on a shoulder he's always a threat, he wants to get in behind.

"I don't want to take that desire off him but he's got to be a little bit cuter."