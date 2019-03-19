Goals are not the only reason Sam Wedgbury is delighted to have former Wrexham team-mate Scott Boden back at Chesterfield

Sam Wedgbury was delighted to see former team-mate Scott Boden secure a move to the Proact, and not just because he scores goals.

The pair played together at Wrexham last season and when Wedgbury joined Martin Allen's Spireites in the summer, Boden admitted his jealousy.

It is believed Allen could have had Boden too, but it took the striker a little longer to return to Chesterfield, the club he left in 2013.

READ: Home grown talent earns England call up

He signed for Gateshead instead and scored a dozen goals for The Heed, before new Town boss John Sheridan made the frontman his number one transfer target.

Wedgbury, working his way back from a serious knee injury, has enjoyed watching on as Boden has made a significant impact for the Spireites.

Six goals in nine games have helped lift Sheridan's side out of the relegation zone and create an eight-point cushion between them and the bottom four.

"He's a good player, he's very clever and finds pockets," said Wedgbury.

"He's very different to what we've got.

"You can see his quality, he gets chances and scores. He might only get one or two a game but he puts them away.

"That's what we've missed this season.

"It's good to have him here."

One of Wedgbury's own motivating factors when he decided to become a Spireite was to cut down his travel time, with family in mind.

So he's over the moon for Sheffield-born Boden, who no longer has to travel to the north east for employment.

"He's local, his journey time is massive for him, he has a young family and I was so happy for him on that front, that he's at home with his family because you'll get more out of him," added Wedgbury.

Boden got the winner for Chesterfield on Saturday in their crunch game at Havant and Waterlooville, scoring a stoppage time penalty to condemn the side sitting fourth from bottom to a costly defeat.

READ: How the Spireites overcame Havant in late drama.