First win of the season a ‘massive relief’ says Chesterfield FC boss John Sheridan

John Sheridan said it is a “massive relief” that Chesterfield have finally won their first game of the season at the 11th attempt.

Scott Boden’s 12th minute strike was enough to defeat Torquay United and lift the Spireites off the bottom of the National League.

“It is a massive relief that we have finally got the result that we want,” Sheridan said.

“Deep down I do not think it was a good performance.

“First half we were the better team and controlled the game.

“They (Torquay) are one of the best teams we have played. They have got some good players in their team.

“The important thing is we went in at half-time with something to hold on to.

“We came out edgy and everyone was panicky - me included - because we know the importance of trying to get over the line but sometimes when you have got something to hold onto you defends that little bit better for some reason.

“I think we had a stonewall penalty second half.

“Will (Evans) has made a great tackle at the end but other than that they had a lot of possession of the ball without causing us too many problems but they are a good side.

“Clean sheet was a big bonus for us and it was massive to get three points.”

The Spireites boss had plenty of praise for the home faithful for their backing this afternoon.

He said: “I thought the supporters were absolutely brilliant, I thought they got right behind us.

“It has been so hard for them and I am chuffed to bits that we have got the result finally.

“I thought they stuck with us and I think they knew we were under the cosh Me and the players appreciate that cause we know how difficult it is for them.

“It is our first win out of 11 I am not getting carried away. We have got to go on a run.

“We have won a game today where we have not played well but I thought the togetherness and hunger to do the ugly things got us over the line.”

Boden struck on 12 minutes for his fifth goal of the season after beating the Torquay offside trap.

“It was a good finish,” Sheridan said. “He does that and hopefully he is going to do it more. He finished it very well.”

Sheridan opted to start Boden and the returning Tom Denton up front in place of Mike Fondop.

On how hard a decision that was for him, Sheridan added: “Very hard. Mike has not done anything wrong. I think Dents just gives you something different.

“Me personally I think he is a week or 10 days from me starting him but obviously circumstances with what is going as this time I just had to throw him on. He is such a handful and he did lots of good things.

“I have stuck with a lot of players, I have been loyal to some of them. Scott (Boden) is one of them and I am pleased he scored today.”

Curtis Weston was named Man of the Match after a superb performance in central midfield.

“I thought Curtis Weston was excellent today,” Sheridan said. “He has been in and out of the side but his attitude is brilliant. He is a great lad and I am chuffed to bits for him.

“He got around the pitch and he won tackles. For the team he was brilliant. He has had a tough time - he has not been in the team a lot - so I respect him for coming in and showing that attitude but I never question him over that anyway.”

There was no place in the squad for captain Anthony Gerrard who missed out due to a hamstring injury but Sheridan expects him to be back next week.

“He got a slight hamstring against Bromley but it is nothing too serious and I am hoping he will be alright for next week,” Sheridan said.

On any possible incomings, Sheridan added: “We are still trying to bring one or two players in. We are trying to sort out the situation with Anthony Spyrou. He is not far away from coming back to us.

“I still feel as though we need a left-sided player just to balance us up.”