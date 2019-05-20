Chesterfield Ladies do the quadruple with cup final win over Derby County side

Chesterfield Ladies completed a remarkable season by capturing their fourth trophy on Sunday.

The Blues ran out 6-1 winners over Derby County Foundation Ladies in the East Midlands Invitational final at Arnold Town.

To complete their quadruple, Michael Noon’s team had to defeat the only side to take points off them in their victorious Derbyshire Ladies Division One campaign.

“We knew we were going to tested,” said Noon.

“But the girls started well and rushed to a two goal lead before a mistake at the back let Derby in just before half-time.”

In the second half, Chesterfield ran away with it, thanks in part to the goalscoring exploits of a player who has been prolific throughout 2018/19.

“We knew the first goal would be crucial after half time and fortunately for us we got it,” said the Ladies’ manager.

“Gina Camfield was brilliant up front for us as she has been all season, getting a second half hat trick to secure the win.”

Noon was thrilled to see the team add even more silverware to the trophy cabinet and dedicated it to everyone who has backed the side this season.

“We’re delighted to win our fourth trophy of the year, the girls have worked exceptionally hard and have been rewarded for all the effort they have put in.

“Thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters who have helped us throughout the year, without their contributions we wouldn’t have achieved what we have.”

This Sunday Chesterfield take on Derby again in the final game of the season and will be presented with the league trophy.