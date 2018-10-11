Chesterfield injury update: Carter out for three months, Binnom-Williams a doubt, Talbot return unknown, Weir still not fully fit

Martin Allen has revealed bad news regarding Charlie Carter and said a question mark hangs over the fitness of Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Attacking midfielder Carter went under the knife this week after suffering a second ankle injury of the season.

The Spireites will be without the 21-year-old for at least three months.

“Charlie had an operation up in Leeds and he’ll be out for a minimum of 12 weeks,” said the Chesterfield boss.

“It is a blow.

“He’s a really mature, decent bloke.”

As for defender Binnom-Williams, who filled a midfield role last Saturday against Fylde, Town are playing the waiting game.

He limped out of last night’s England C international at Leyton Orient.

“Jerome came off after an hour because his ankle was a bit tight.

“He was fine when he went away, he did it during the game.

“He hasn’t trained with us today, we’ll review him tomorrow.”

The Spireites suffered more bad luck in training this week when a brand new loan signing pulled up.

Jake Bennett had to return to Sheffield United for treatment.

As for other injury victims at the club, Drew Talbot’s return date is still unkown, while Robbie Weir is not yet ready for action.

Allen said: “I don’t know how long (Talbot) will be out, he’s had an injection into his injury yesterday.

“(Robbie) did it in the tackle in that Tuesday night match.

“He’s injured the inside of his knee but he’s coming back really well, training really well and is probably going to be another two to three weeks.”