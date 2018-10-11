Sheffield United defender picks up injury 24 hours into Chesterfield loan stint

Just 24 hours after securing a loan move to the Proact, Jake Bennett picked up an injury.

The right-back has returned to parent club Sheffield United for treatment on a thigh issue and is a major doubt for Chesterfield’s game at Halifax this weekend.

“Unfortunately in training he’s got a little bit of a thigh,” revealed Town boss Martin Allen.

“He’s a little bit tight, I don’t think he’s actually pulled anything.

“We’ll see over the next few days whether or not he’s going to be fit for the weekend.

“He’s having some treatment back at Sheffield United.

“It’s not something we can really risk at the moment.”

Allen’s plan was to put Bennett into the side at right-back, which would in turn free Jonathan Smith up for a return to the midfield.

“It would have been good to be able to move Smudge up into his position in midfield, but he’s done really, really well (at right-back),” said Allen.

“We’re just going to wait until (Bennett) is 100 per cent.

“We’re not paying for him, whilst he’s just making sure he’s 100 per cent fit before he comes back to us.”

It was in a behind closed doors friendly against Chesterfield last year that Bennett suffered a serious injury that ended his 2017/18 season prematurely.