Chesterfield boss John Sheridan hails ‘big three points’ against FC Halifax Town

John Sheridan heralded the ‘big three points’ that lifted Chesterfield out of the relegation zone today.

His Spireites were 1-0 winners over FC Halifax and while he was delighted with the win and pleased with the performance, he would have liked a more comfortable finish to the game.

Having dominated large parts and gone ahead, Town found themselves on the back foot in nervy scenes late on.

“It was a big three points,” he said.

“Hard team to play against, haven’t won a lot of games, haven’t lost a lot of games.

“It gets us a bit closer to them.

“It’s taken us out of the bottom four, that’s a massive plus.

“I thought the performance was an alright performance.

“I wasn’t pleased the way the last 10 minutes went but getting three points was our aim.

“I was quiet most of the game, I’ve got a bit of a headache from the last 10 minutes, we’re allowing them too much time and space to put balls in the box.

“You get edgy. We should be stopping the ball coming in the box.

“We need to see the game out a little bit better.”

Whilst he did speak to his players about their play in the final 10 minutes, when ‘silly little things’ put them under pressure, Sheridan was keen to keep the mood positive in the dressing room.

“I’ll give them a lot of credit. Told them to give each other a pat on the back.

“I’m not on a downer, I just say these things to try and make us better.

“Lots of positives from the game. That performance today will win games.”

Sheridan made five changes for the game and altered the formation to a 3-5-2.

He felt his side took to it well and deserved their victory.

“It’s a good response to a disappointing performance last week.

“I changed the formation today and luckily it works sometimes.

“I think we deserved the result, possibly should have scored three or four.

“I thought we passed it. Young Ellis did really well in his first game.

“We haven’t worked too much on it, we knew what system we were going to play.

“I thought we created chances again and looked quite solid again.

“I think leading up to scoring, we really got at them, had them on the back foot.”

The winner came from the boot of debutant Scott Boden, who grabbed his fifth goal in six games against former employers FC Halifax with a second half penalty.

Sheridan extolled the front man’s virtues.

“He’s clever. He’s never in a rush, takes care of the ball, he’s got an excellent touch.

“He hasn’t worked too much with the team, but I know what he’s all about, very good in the penalty area, has good awareness and creates space and always has opportunities.

“He’s got a good record of scoring against his previous clubs, or so I’ve read, I’m just pleased that goal has ended up the winning goal.”