Chesterfield bolster defence with loan signing from Sheffield United

Chesterfield have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of a Sheffield United youngster.

Wing-back Jake Bennett has joined the Spireites for the rest of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 22-year-old, who signed for the Blades from Mickleover Sports, made his first team debut in last season’s 3-2 win over Walsall in the EFL Cup.

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen plans to involve Bennett in his matchday squad this weekend.

“Today we have signed Jake Bennett from Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season,” he said.

“He’s a solid, reliable right-back and he’ll go straight into the squad for our game at Halifax on Saturday.”