Championship side send highly rated attacker to Chesterfield on loan

Martin Allen hopes a pacy, young Rotherham United attacker will make an impact late on in Spireites games.

Joshua Kayode, 18, has been loaned to the Spireites free of charge by the Championship outfit – a gesture that has left Proact chiefs ‘extremely grateful.’

The Derbyshire Times understands that Salford City were also keen on the youngster, but the Millers preferred Chesterfield as his destination.

He signed his first professional deal with the Millers in November last year after coming up through the youth ranks.

His first team involvement at Rotherham has thus far been limited to a pair of substitute appearances in EFL Trophy games, both last season, against Manchester City U23s and Bradford City – in the same group as the Spireites.

He remained on the bench for the game against Town at New York Stadium.

Joshua Kayode in action for Rotherham United's youth team against Mansfield Town in 2016 (Pic: Rob Waite)

Nigerian-born Kayode will have to earn a starting role at Chesterfield, with Allen planning to use him in the latter stages of games initially.

“We’ve got a forward signing this morning from Rotherham,” said Allen.

“He can play out wide or up front.

“He’s young, close to their first team, very quick.

“He won’t probably start for us at the moment, but we all know the importance of impact subs, players to come on and win games in the last half an hour.

“That’s something we’ve been lacking.”

Sheffield Star football writer Paul Davis says the teenager, contracted until 2020, is well thought of by his parent club, who believe the loan move will stand him in good stead.

“He is a teenage striker who is rated highly at Rotherham United,” said Davis.

“The 18-year-old has been a regular scorer in the youth ranks and the Millers believe gaining experience in the senior game will fast-track his development.

“He has made two substitute appearances for Rotherham, both in the Football League Trophy last season.

“A rangy forward, with mobility and a turn of pace, he isn’t afraid to go for goal and has looked at threat in the Millers’ reserve side.

“Kayode was a key member of the Rotherham team that finished second in the Youth Alliance League in 2016/17.”

The Spireites have made no secret of their desire to add pace to the attack and came close last week with a loan deal for Gboly Ariyibi that fell through when the player, a former Spireite, said no.