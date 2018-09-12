Chesterfield’s search for pace goes on as winger wants to remain at Nottingham Forest

Gboly Ariyibi is unlikely to be the answer to Chesterfield’s pace problem.

The Spireites lined up a loan move for their former winger, agreeing a deal with his parent club Nottingham Forest.

But it emerged late yesterday afternoon that the 24-year-old would prefer to stay put, despite not having played a single first team game for Forest since joining them in January 2017.

With the Football League transfer window closed, he could only join a National League club between now and January, but Ariyibi wants to fight for his place at the City Ground.

Ariyibi played 96 times and scored four goals for the Spireites before being sold to Forest at the start of last year.