Boss reveals Briggs’ contract status

Jack Lester has revealed the current situation with Guyana international Matt Briggs.

The once-capped left sided player, who also represented England all the way up to Under 21 level, hasn’t featured for the Spireites since 9th December when he came off the bench, only to be later substituted himself.

Chesterfield boss Lester has previously spoken of a family issue that has kept Briggs out of action.

Today he told the Derbyshire Times that the 26-year-old was now out of contract.

And he plans to speak to the player about his future when it’s appropriate

“He’s had some family issues and he was off for most of December,” said Lester.

“I think he might still be abroad.

“At the moment he’s out of contract and he’ll ring me when he’s in a place to do so.

“Right now his contract is out.”

Briggs has been attempting to get his career back on track at the Proact after playing Premier League football and then slipping down the divisions.

He started life in the game at Fulham and become the Premier League’s youngest ever player at the age of 16 years and 65 days old.

Injuries and loan spells peppered the next eight years at Craven Cottage, before he was released and joined Millwall.

A loan stint at Colchester was followed by a permanent move in the summer of 2015, but hip surgery hampered him in his second season and he was subsequently released last summer.

Gary Caldwell brought him to the Proact in August on a short term deal but a month later the Scot was sacked and under Lester Briggs has played just seven times.