Chesterfield FC announce event for hunt group set to be hosted at stadium is cancelled

The Spireites have confirmed that an event for a Derbyshire hunt group – set to be hosted at the SMH Group Stadium – has now been cancelled.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
On Tuesday, January 9, the Derby Hunt Saboteurs group posted on Twitter/X that Chesterfield FC were hosting a ball for the Barlow Hunt later this month.

Fans, residents and animal activists were involved in fierce debate on social media - before the club announced today that the event was no longer going ahead.

The event will no longer take place.The event will no longer take place.
The event will no longer take place.

In a short statement posted onto social media, a Chesterfield FC spokesperson said: “It has been confirmed that the Barlow Hunt Ball, which had been scheduled to take place at the stadium on January 27, has been cancelled.”

