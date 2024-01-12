Chesterfield FC announce event for hunt group set to be hosted at stadium is cancelled
The Spireites have confirmed that an event for a Derbyshire hunt group – set to be hosted at the SMH Group Stadium – has now been cancelled.
On Tuesday, January 9, the Derby Hunt Saboteurs group posted on Twitter/X that Chesterfield FC were hosting a ball for the Barlow Hunt later this month.
Fans, residents and animal activists were involved in fierce debate on social media - before the club announced today that the event was no longer going ahead.
In a short statement posted onto social media, a Chesterfield FC spokesperson said: “It has been confirmed that the Barlow Hunt Ball, which had been scheduled to take place at the stadium on January 27, has been cancelled.”