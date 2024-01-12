Man arrested and stolen motorcycle recovered in Derbyshire as police helicopter attends
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the theft of a motorcycle from Sandiacre at the weekend and a recent spate of similar thefts in and around Erewash, the motorcycle has now been recovered following a police pursuit.
Derbyshire Constabulary and Nottinghamshire Constabulary worked jointly in the pursuit of a suspect and the motorcycle earlier this week assisted by a helicopter from National Police Air Service (NPAS).
The suspect was subsequently arrested in connection with the theft and also for several motoring offences, as a full investigation continues.
A spokesperson for Long Eaton Police SNT said: “Many thanks to all the members of the public who have co-operated and assisted with our enquiries so far.”