A man has been arrested and a stolen motorcycle recovered after National Police Air Service helicopter assisted Derbyshire officers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the theft of a motorcycle from Sandiacre at the weekend and a recent spate of similar thefts in and around Erewash, the motorcycle has now been recovered following a police pursuit.

Derbyshire Constabulary and Nottinghamshire Constabulary worked jointly in the pursuit of a suspect and the motorcycle earlier this week assisted by a helicopter from National Police Air Service (NPAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect was subsequently arrested in connection with the theft and also for several motoring offences, as a full investigation continues.