News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Man arrested and stolen motorcycle recovered in Derbyshire as police helicopter attends

A man has been arrested and a stolen motorcycle recovered after National Police Air Service helicopter assisted Derbyshire officers.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following the theft of a motorcycle from Sandiacre at the weekend and a recent spate of similar thefts in and around Erewash, the motorcycle has now been recovered following a police pursuit.

Derbyshire Constabulary and Nottinghamshire Constabulary worked jointly in the pursuit of a suspect and the motorcycle earlier this week assisted by a helicopter from National Police Air Service (NPAS).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect was subsequently arrested in connection with the theft and also for several motoring offences, as a full investigation continues.

A spokesperson for Long Eaton Police SNT said: “Many thanks to all the members of the public who have co-operated and assisted with our enquiries so far.”