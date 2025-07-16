Spireites favourite Sam Morsy is on the verge of a surprise move to the Middle East.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who won the League Two title with Chesterfield in 2014, played in the Premier League last season for Ipswich Town but he has apprently been offered a luractive contract by Kuwait SC which would be ‘life-changing’ for him and his family.

Morsy still has one year left on his contract at Portman Road but, given he played a pivotal role in the Tractors Boys’ successive promotions from League One to the top-flight, it is being reported that they are not going to stand in his way or demand a fee for him.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has previously been quoted as saying that they need to ‘invest in the future’ and they have since signed Azor central midfielder Azor Matusiwa, 27, from French side Stade Rennais for £7.8m.

Morsy, who has always spoken fondly about his time at Chesterfield, has played under Paul Cook at the Spireites, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich.

The Egypt international had his sights set on helping Ipswich return to the Premier League but this unexpected deal looks set to be too good to turn down.

"The objective was to stay in the league and we didn't quite do it, so it was disappointing," he told the BBC in June. "We took loads of lessons but special moments at the same time.

"To play in the Premier League was a lifelong ambition, a footballing dream and not many people get the opportunity to do it. It's a dream come true.

"I'm always learning, trying to improve and when you see some of the top guys, the way they operate. There's definitely things to work on and to develop.

"The summer is about making memories with your family. Relaxing is important, the season can be stressful, so it's good to ground yourself and re-connect.

"There's different expectations. The goal is to make an immediate return to the Premier League which is going to be really difficult. We have a good squad and a good manager and we'll have a good chance."