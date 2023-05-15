News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield fans do club and town proud at Wembley - video

Chesterfield fans left Wembley disappointed on Saturday but they sang their hearts out all afternoon.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th May 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:40 BST

More than 13,000 Spireites supporters made the trip to the national stadium for the play-off final against Notts County.

And although it ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat, Town fans did the club proud with their unrivalled passion and deafening noise.

No doubt many will have lost their voices and you could have been forgiven for thinking there were double the amount of Blues supporters given the racket they made.

Chesterfield fans were in great voice at Wembley. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield fans were in great voice at Wembley. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield fans were in great voice at Wembley. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Click to watch our video of the fanbase inside Wembley.

And you can view our picture gallery HERE

