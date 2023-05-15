More than 13,000 Spireites supporters made the trip to the national stadium for the play-off final against Notts County.

And although it ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat, Town fans did the club proud with their unrivalled passion and deafening noise.

No doubt many will have lost their voices and you could have been forgiven for thinking there were double the amount of Blues supporters given the racket they made.

Chesterfield fans were in great voice at Wembley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

