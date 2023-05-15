News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

15 cracking pictures of Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium for National League play-off final

It wasn’t to be but every single Spireite inside Wembley can be very very proud of their side.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2023, 05:54 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 08:06 BST

The fans gave brilliant support as Chesterfield were beaten on penalties after twice leading.

On hand was our match photographer Tina Jenner who took this pictures of just some of the fans enjoying the big game.

Take a look and see if you feature.

You can see plenty more pictures, as well as full reaction to the defeat and thoughts on next season, here.

Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off.

1. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off.

2. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off.

3. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off.

4. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans inside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wembley StadiumChesterfieldNational League