Chesterfield fall to frustrating defeat at Boreham Wood - how it happened

The Spireites created lots of chances but they were denied by a string of superb saves in both halves from goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, who was named man of the match.

Jamie Grimes also headed against a post, and Joe Quigley scooped a brilliant chance over the crossbar from close-range.

Substitute Josh Rees tapped home the winner on 63 minutes after Lucas Covolan spilled a shot by Femi Ilesamni.

The defeat is Town’s second on the bounce, and it means they remain fourth in the National League table.

Paul Cook made four changes from the defeat at Barnet last weekend. Ryheem Sheckleford was handed his first league start since October, replacing top goalscorer Jeff King. Branden Horton for Bailey Clements was the other defensive swap, while Ollie Banks and Liam Mandeville also came in for Mike Jones and Tim Akinola. Akwasi Asante was not involved in the squad, and following the departure of Kabongo Tshimanga to Peterborough United this week, it meant there was no recognised striker on the bench.

The scoreline was goalless at the break and the hosts had goalkeeper Ashmore to thank for that. The experienced stopper, who always seems to play well against the Spireites, made a string of saves from Ryan Colclough, Armando Dobra, Grimes and a stunning one from Liam Mandeville.

Lining-up 4-2-3-1 with Dobra on the right, Mandeville central and Colclough on the left in the attacking trio, Town should have been ahead at half-time.

In the opening stages Ashmore made a good reaction save at his near post to tip over after Colclough’s cross from the left took a deflection. More saves followed from a Dobra shot and then the home keeper spread himself brilliantly to deny Mandeville a certain goal. Jamie Grimes, who had been dominant in both boxes, forced him into another stop with a header from a corner.

Next, a silky turn from Colclough left David Agbontohoma for dead and then he shot inches wide. Soon after, Darren Oldaker had a shot blocked and Banks struck a free-kick over.

Down the other end, Boreham pressed aggressively from the front and tried to force the Blues to go long. But the visitors had not really been troubled. Grimes and Ash Palmer dealt with most balls into the box, while Branden Horton made an important block as the half went on.

Ashmore was at it again in the first 10 minutes of the second-half, diving low to his left to keep out a powerful drive from Banks.

But on the hour it was the turn of his opposite number, Lucas Covolan, to make an excellent reaction save which was matched by an equally impressive block on the line by Horton.

But just two minutes later Boreham made the breakthrough as Covolan spilled a shot by Femi Ilesamni and substitute Rees tapped in.

Chesterfield responded and came close to equalising when Grimes headed against the post from Banks’ corner.

Quigley had a brilliant chance to equalise with 20 minutes remaining but he scooped his close-range finish over the woodwork after being found free in the box by Sheckleford.

Town kept up the pressure and minutes later, Mandeville was once again denied by Ashmore after going through one-on-one.