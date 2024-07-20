Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield could be set to lose summer signing Paddy Madden for a while due to injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker went off before half-time in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United with a calf injury.

“Paddy Madden has done his calf, quite badly, as it seems at the moment,” assistant manager Danny Webb said. “That is only the initial assessment so fingers crossed it is not as bad as I am making out. He is just limping out there. He is not over-optimistic about how it feels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, his was not the only injury of the afternoon, with Ryheem Sheckleford forced off in the first 45 and Ash Palmer was withdrawn late on. Lewis Gordon also came off but he should be okay.

Paddy Madden. Picture: Tina Jenner

"Ryheem Sheckleford came off with a calf injury,” Webb continued.

"Ash Palmer came off with a knock but his knee is quite sore.

"That is potentially three injury situations out of the game so that puts a whole dark cloud on the game in our opinion as staff because you want to keep fitness ticking over regardless of results. Come the first game you want to have your full quota of players to choose from. For Shecks and Paddy to come off...they are certainly not injuries that will rule them out for a couple of days, sadly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as that, captain Jamie Grimes did not feature against the Blades after he had to come off early against Alfreton Town in midweek.

Webb explained: "We are awaiting the outcome of Grimesy’s thigh results. He had his scan yesterday. We don’t get the results until Monday. He says he feels okay and hopefully the scan mirrors that. Hopefully it is just a light strain.”

Sheckleford’s injury gave another chance to trialist Vontae Daley-Campbell. Asked whether they will take another look at him, Webb told the DT: "Yeah, I think so. He will probably be involved on Wednesday (against Derby County). He did ever so well like he did against Alfreton. He has got a good CV and he did well when he came on.”

Goals from Will Osula, Andre Dozzell and Owen Hampson saw the Blades secure the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb added: "It was a bit like the Forest game, we were probably a bit more outplayed by Forest than we were today, but the result doesn’t lie, Sheffield United deserved to win.

"There is lots to work on, we are disappointed with a couple of the goals we conceded, disappointed we didn’t create a bit more. But we played good opposition so I wouldn’t read too much into the outcome of the game but we will still analyse and look back. But for now we are all waiting with bated breath on the outcome of Paddy’s and Shecks’ injuries.”