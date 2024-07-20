Injuries and a defeat - Chesterfield lose to Sheffield United in friendly - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield were defeated 3-0 by Championship Sheffield United in a competitive pre-season fixture.

Goals from Will Osula, Andre Dozzell and Owen Hampson secured the win for the Blades in Jim Brown’s testimonial at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

Unfortunately, it could potentially prove to be a costly afternoon for the Spireites who saw Ryheem Sheckleford, Paddy Madden and Ash Palmer hobble off.

Chesterfield, who were also without captain Jamie Grimes due to injury, gave up possession too often in the first-half and only some last-ditch blocks and tackles from Chey Dunkley, Palmer, Sheckleford and Tom Naylor prevented the scoreline from being bigger at the break. Ryan Boot also made up for his own mistake by saving with his legs from Louie Marsh.

Paddy Madden in action against Sheffield United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites, who lost Sheckleford to injury just before half-time, had a couple of sights of goal through Will Grigg and Madden but overall it was a tough 45 minutes for the hosts. Sheckleford’s withdrawal meant trialist Vontae Daley-Thompson was given another opportunity.

The Blades, who included new signings Kieffer Moore and Sam McCallum in their starting line-up, cut the hosts open on several occasions with Femi Seriki and Andre Brooks causing lots of problems down the right and it was the latter who assisted the opener for Osula who finished from inside the area. But the United striker had to be taken off before the break with concussion after getting in the way of one of his own team-mate’s fierce shots.

It was a very competitive first 45, with some tasty challenges, including one from Sydie Peck on Naylor which resulted in a yellow card. Earlier, Armando Dobra had been involved in some argy-bargy with Peck with the Chesterfield man unhappy with a challenge on him.

Before half-time, Madden went down with a knock, and he was replaced by Ollie Banks at the break.

Chesterfield were much-improved at the start of the second-half, with Grigg almost getting on the end of two inviting crosses from Lewis Gordon.

United made four changes on the hour and one of those, Rhian Brewster, threatened twice.

The game slowed down as the Blues made four subs of their own and then another one later on when Gordon hobbled off and he was replaced by Branden Horton.

It had been more of an even second-half but the Blades added a second when trialist Dozzell blasted in following a corner and then youngster Hampson slotted in a third late on.

Chesterfield have now ticked off four pre-season matches and face another Championship side in Derby County on Wednesday.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford (Daley-Thomspon, 43), Dunkley (Williams, 80), Palmer (Berry, 80), Gordon (Horton, 75); Oldaker (Hobson, 70), Naylor (Jones, 80); Mandeville (Jacobs, 70), Madden (Banks, 46), Dobra (Colclough, 70); Grigg (Quigley, 70).