Chesterfield face anxious wait over injury to 'distraught' Will Grigg

Chesterfield are anxiously waiting to find out the extent of Will Grigg’s ankle injury.

The striker, who scored 25 goals last season to help the Spireites win the National League title, limped off just before half-time in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Port Vale.

The forward’s reaction suggests it will not be good news, with the 33-year-old putting his hands on his head and taking his boot off as he hobbled around the pitch back to the changing room. He will have a scan and the club will find out the results at some point this week.

Grigg’s likely absence leaves Town short up front, with just Kane Drummond, who came on at Vale Park, the only obvious option. But that could soon change with Paddy Madden working his way back to full fitness following a calf injury he suffered in pre-season.

Will Grigg suffered an injury against Port Vale on Saturday.

Assistant manager Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield: “A big concern. There are two options. The best way is that it is ligaments and the worst way is that it is tendon. Will is distraught in there because he knows he is going to be out for a week or two best ways. We are hoping that it is not that bad.”

Either way, Chesterfield are likely to be without Grigg for this Saturday’s match at home to Cheltenham Town (12.30pm) and probably the away trip to Doncaster Rovers.

The Spireites are 11th in the table after six games, with two wins, two draws and two defeats recorded, while their next opponents are 19th with two wins and four losses. They were defeated 2-1 at Salford City at the weekend.