Chesterfield & District Sunday League: New Whitt Social bounce back with a win

Shinnon (in blue) fell to a heavy defeat. (Stock photo)

In HKL ONE, seven days after being dumped out of the Alma Cup by bottom of TWO side Hasland Club and losing their three games prior to that, New Whitt Social made the perfect riposte by beating title hopefuls Renishaw Miners Welfare 5-3.

Adam Sydall scored twice for Renishaw and Karl Knowles once but two goals from Elliott Nunn plus further goals from Bradley Nunn, Curtis Birchall and Reece Shaw secured the win for New Whitt.

Newton George and Dragon started the day level on points with leaders Britannia but fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wanderers for whom Reece Clegg scored the winner.

HKL TWO table toppers Butchers Arms bounced back from the previous week’s defeat at the hands of Hollingwood Athletic to beat Hepthorne Lane 2-1, extending their lead to six points as a result. Zack Reynolds and Daniel Shelbourne scored the goals.

Hasland Club followed up last week’s heroics in the Alma Cup by claiming only their third league point of the season in a 1-1 draw with third placed Clowne Wanderers Reserves.

In THREE, Shinnon fell to a 6-1 defeat against Boot and Shoe for whom Joe Oakley hit a hat-trick with Harry Oakley, Richard Pearson and Jordan White also netting.

In HKL FIVE, if Carr Vale United could secure a victory over opponents Dronfield Woodhouse they could have moved above leaders Barlow Kingston Rovers on goal difference to top the division and that’s exactly what they did in an eight goal game, winning 5-3.

On a sticky Castle Leisure Park surface the bottom two sides in HKL SIX faced each other, second from bottom Spartans Reserves and potential wooden spoonists Royal Oak Whitwell.

This has been the Whitwell side’s first in the league and they have found the going decidedly tough, picking up as they had just six points from a possible 36 prior to kick off, with Spartans claiming 12 from their previous 13 games.