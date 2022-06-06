Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League confirms sponsorship renewal

Both are main sponsors of Northern Counties East Division One side, Staveley Miners Welfare FC, and the league recently held their semi-finals and finals for their 2021/22 season cup competitions at the club’s Inkersall Road home.

Approximately 1,000 spectators, across all games, saw FC Britannia (Hutson Cup), Green United (Chatsworth Cup) and Newton George & Dragon (Alma Cup) win their respective competitions.

Managing director of HKL, Terry Damms, was delighted to continue his support of the local league.

HKL's Terry Damms (left) and league officer Dan Brown.

He said: “HKL’s initial one-year sponsorship deal for the Chesterfield Sunday League culminated in two semi-finals and three hugely successful finals being held at Staveley MWFC and all in all it was a great success for all concerned.

"During the extremely difficult times prevailing it is, I feel, important for football to provide a break from the challenges faced.

"The league has gone from strength to strength and to do so during these challenging times is testament to the committee members’ hard work for which they deserve great credit.

“As a result, and to try and maintain the league’s progression and momentum, I have offered to put HKL Specialists Ltd and HKL Special Projects Ltd forward again as the annual sponsors.

"This will also include an offer to once again host their cup competition semi-finals and finals at Staveley MWFC in May 2023 which will hopefully surpass the great success of those held this year.

League officer, Dan Brown, commented: “On behalf of the league, we want to thank Terry and both HKL Specialists Ltd and HKL Special Projects Ltd, for their continued support.

"As a league, we were really impressed with the facilities at Staveley Miners Welfare FC and delighted that they could host us for our cup competitions.