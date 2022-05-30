Much of George and Dragon’s success over the season has been down to striker Lewis Macaskill’s prolific goal scoring and he went into the final having rattled in 24 goals in 15 games and duly added three more in the final to take his season’s total to 27.

It’s not all about Macaskill’s goals however as his team had conceded more than one goal on only five occasions in 2021/22 and as Ryan Handley scored their fourth that remains the case.

The trophy was presented to Newton Geroge & Dragon captain Paul Holmes by league sponsor, Terry Damms of HKL Specialists Ltd & HKL Special Projects Ltd.

Newton George & Dragon celebrate with the Alma Cup. Photo by Chris Roberts.

Green United’s league form this season has probably been their best since they joined the league, missing out on the HKL FOUR title by just two points, however their season ended on a real high as they took on and beat Carr Vale United, who were also looking to claim a league and cup double having recently been crowned HKL FIVE champions of the Chatsworth Cup.

The game was a close affair with little to choose between two good sides but goals from Jamie Fox and Liam Scott won it for Green.

The trophy was presented to Jordan Green and Michael Lettall by local MP Toby Perkins, who also presented his Man of the Match award to Carl Megyesi.

Former league champions Britannia will no doubt be bitterly disappointed at failing to retain their title this time around but they still tasted victory as they won the final of the re-vamped Hutson Cup to add to their impressive list of successes over the years.

Green United after their victory in the Chatsworth Cup final. Photo by Dan Brown.

The competition’s new format, consisting of a group stage plus a knockout phase, has proved to be a real success as Clowne Wanderers provided the opposition in the final.