Chesterfield delighted to 'get one over' rivals Notts County

Chesterfield were delighted to finally get one over rivals Notts County.

After losing to them in the play-off final two years ago and conceding so many late goals against them in recent years, the Spireites got revenge as Tom Naylor scored an 88th minute winner to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory at Meadow Lane.

Naylor’s winner came after Bim Pepple’s header on 70 minutes was cancelled out by Will Jarvis 11 minutes later.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “Football is about creating memories and not all of them are good. We have all got one about a certain day at Wembley and I would be lying if I said we weren’t trying to put one over Notts County because they put one over on us in the biggest way possible by beating us to get promoted.

Spireites fans enjoyed the win at Notts County. Picture: Chesterfield FC

“We would swap positions with them in the table in a heartbeat so there is no gloating from us. They are a cracking team. When they equalised you thought ‘here we go again’ and that was the biggest takeaway from today from us as coaches that at 1-1 the players didn’t sit in and just hope for the point.”

Notts had an early goal ruled out for offside and the Spireites had Ryan Boot to thank for some top saves at the start and the end of the first-half. People headed in Gordon’s cross on 70 minutes before Jarvis stroked in on 81 minutes. The Blues could have been forgiven for thinking the worst but Naylor slotted in to send the away fans wild. It was a gritty away performance in which the visitors rode their luck early on before growing into it.

Webb continued: “I thought every player put in such a shift, they are knackered in there. I thought the subs were excellent at a time when some of the lads were on their knees. Both teams went at it, played a really good style of football, it could have gone either way, obviously I am going to say we deserved it.”

The win is Chesterfield’s third in a row and it takes them up to 12th in the table and seven points off the play-offs.

The one disappoinement is that Ryheem Sheckleford limped off after 15 minutes with a tight calf. “We thought it was just a light strain but he felt it again,” Webb said, adding that Gordon came off with cramp.