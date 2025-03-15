Chesterfield recorded their third straight win after a dramatic late 2-1 victory against promotion-chasing Notts County.

In-form Bim Pepple headed in Lewis Gordon’s cross on 70 minutes for his fifth goal in eight appearances but the hosts hit back 11 minutes later through Will Jarvis.

But Tom Naylor slotted in on 88 minutes to earn a memorable win at Meadow Lane. Having conceded so many late goals against this opponent in recent years, it was a sweet moment for the Blues.

After four losses on the bounce, they have now won three on the spin, are back in the top half and the play-offs are not totally out of their reach.

Bim Pepple celebrates his goal. Picture: Chesterfield FC

They had to ride some early pressure at the start and end of the first-half but they carried out their game-plan to secure a really good three points.

Gordon made his first start in three months, replacing the injured Jack Sparkes (knee) in what was the only change for Chesterfield from their win against Salford City. Bailey Hobson came on to the bench.

Notts County came flying out of the blocks and Alassana Jatta had a goal ruled out for offside and then the Gambia striker was denied by the feet of Ryan Boot in the opening five minutes.

It was a chaotic start to the game and Chesterfield almost took the lead when Pepple charged down a clearance from goalkeeper Sam Slocombe but the home stopper redeemed himself with a big save.

The hosts continued to zip the ball about and it only looked a matter of time before they would take advantage of the Blues’ high defensive line.

The Spireites were forced into a change on 15 minutes when Ryheem Sheckleford hobbled off and was replaced by Janoi Donacien.

Town settled into the clash and Ollie Banks forced a smart save out of Slocombe at his near post following Liam Mandeville’s free-kick delivery.

Referee David Rock frustrated both sets of fans and benches with some of his decision-making but Chesterfield had managed to stem the flow of Notts’ attacks as the half progressed.

But County finished strong and Boot denied Jatta again with a fantastic block as he came rushing off his line.

Somehow it remained goalless at the break in what had been an entertaining half of football which you did not want to take your eyes off.

Boot was needed again as he saved from George Abbott at the start of the second-half.

A swift counter from Chesterfield involving Mandeville, Naylor and Armando Dobra, who was booed throughout, ended with Jenson Metcalfe blasting over just after the hour.

The Spireites had got a foothold in the game and were looking a threat and they took the lead on 70 minutes when Pepple headed in Gordon’s brilliant cross from the left to send the Blues fans wild.

But just moments after a dangerous Chesterfield counter-attack, the hosts equalised through Jarvis who stroked the ball low into the net from Kellan Gordon’s cross.

However, the Spireites went back in front on 88 minutes when Naylor slotted in from close-range after the home side failed to clear Dylan Duffy’s cross.

And that was enough to seal a memorable win and keep the play-offs still in reach. There were some great scenes at full-time, with Dobra leading the on-field celebrations, as Spireites fans stayed behind long after full-time to milk the moment. And who can blame them.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford (Donacien, 15), Palmer, Grimes, Gordon (Duffy, 70); Metcalfe, Naylor; Mandeville (Hobson, 82), Banks (Fleck, 82), Dobra (Colclough, 82); Pepple.

Unused subs: Thompson, Olakigbe.