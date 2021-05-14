Will Evans has come back into the fold for the final part of the season.

The centre-back made his first appearance in two months in the win against King’s Lynn Town, coming on as a second-half substitute.

The 29-year-old’s last outing came in the defeat against Maidenhead United in the middle of March.

Rowe said: “I want to pay tribute to Will Evans’ professionalism over this period.

“I have said it before that players have come out of the squad and conducted themselves very, very well and that is credit to my staff and the environment that has been built here.

“Obviously Will has been out for a more sustained period of time, it shows the professionalism of him to come back into the group, due to an injury, let’s be clear about it.

“He has come on with 20 minutes to go and filled in right centre-half like he has not been missing for two months.

“He needs to come back in and play his part in these final three games and I am sure he will conduct himself in the same manner because at the moment he is a professional footballer for Chesterfield Football Club.”

Evans was recalled to the side after Fraser Kerr was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

He joined the club in 2018 under Martin Allen, penning a three-year deal so his contract will expire in the summer.