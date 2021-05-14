Chesterfield defender Fraser Kerr ruled out for three months with ankle injury

Spireites defender Fraser Kerr has been ruled out for three months through injury.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 14th May 2021, 10:04 am
Fraser Kerr has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old ruptured a ligament in his ankle in the first-half in the win against Woking.

He was wearing a protective boot after the game.

“Unfortunately he is out for three months so that is his season finished,” Rowe said.

“He has ruptured a ligament.

“It is another injury but I am sure we have got the squad to cope with it.”

The centre-back has made 16 starts for Town since signing at the beginning of March.

He joined on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season after leaving Torquay United.

Kerr joins Akwasi Asante, Tom Denton and Haydn Hollis on the long-term injury list.

“It has been one after the other at the moment,” Rowe said.

“We have got a really good environment for these players to recover. He has got all the support network he needs.”