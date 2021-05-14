Chesterfield defender Fraser Kerr ruled out for three months with ankle injury
Spireites defender Fraser Kerr has been ruled out for three months through injury.
The 28-year-old ruptured a ligament in his ankle in the first-half in the win against Woking.
He was wearing a protective boot after the game.
“Unfortunately he is out for three months so that is his season finished,” Rowe said.
“He has ruptured a ligament.
“It is another injury but I am sure we have got the squad to cope with it.”
The centre-back has made 16 starts for Town since signing at the beginning of March.
He joined on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season after leaving Torquay United.
Kerr joins Akwasi Asante, Tom Denton and Haydn Hollis on the long-term injury list.
“It has been one after the other at the moment,” Rowe said.
“We have got a really good environment for these players to recover. He has got all the support network he needs.”