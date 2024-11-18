Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spireites defender Chey Dunkley is still waiting to get the all-clear to return to action.

The summer signing has not played since October 5, missing the last six league games, due to a neck injury. The centre-back has been pictured in training and it had been hoped he could feature against Harrogate Town last Saturday but he was not given the green light.

Fans are eager to see Dunkley return, who made a big impression at the start of the campaign with his commanding performances at the back and leadership qualities.

His inclusion could also see Tom Naylor pushed forward into midfield, which is something a lot of supporters are calling for. Naylor was voted Chesterfield’s Player of the Year last season after achieving his best-ever scoring return as well as giving them a solid base to build from in the middle of the park.

Assistant manager Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Harrogate: “Chey had a bit of bad news with the consultant who didn’t clear him to be involved today. How long that is I don’t know, it could be next week, it could be weeks, hopefully not months.”

In terms of other injury news, Jenson Metcalfe has confirmed he is going to be out until 2025 with a foot problem, while Max Thompson will be unavailable for a couple more weeks with an ankle injury. John Fleck continues to try to overcome his hamstring issues, as does Vontae Daley-Campbell. Mike Jones is managing a sore achilles.