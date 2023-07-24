News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield defender praised for 'colossus' performances in pre-season

Tyrone Williams has been praised for his performances during pre-season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

The centre-back, 28, has come back in great shape and is pushing fellow defender Ash Palmer hard for a starting spot.

Palmer was the preferred option last season but he is currently struggling with a calf strain and has missed the last three friendlies but he is hoping to be back sooner rather than later.

“It is a shame for Ash because after a couple of weeks you start to lose a bit of sharpness that you once had,” coach Danny Webb said.

Tyrone Williams. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Tyrone Williams. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Palmer’s injury has given Williams, who made his 50th appearance for Town last season, an opportunity to shine and put himself in the frame to start against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day.

Webb continued: “But look at the strength of Tyrone since he came in, he has been like a colossus since he has been back there. He has shown some really good play as well as being a solid, fast defender which we know he is. So if Ash wasn’t to be fit, Tyrone is there. But, like the gaffer says, until Dorking comes around all shirts are up for grabs.”

Chesterfield play their last pre-season friendly on Saturday away at Leagone Bristol Rovers.

