Chesterfield 'pretty close' to knowing starting line-up for Dorking Wanderers opener

The Spireites start the 2023/2024 National League campaign at home to Dorking Wanderers on August 5.

Town have played six friendlies and have one more to tick-off, away at League One Bristol Rovers this Saturday, which should give Blues fans a good indication of what manager Paul Cook is going to do with with regards to team selection.

When asked how close they are to knowing which 11 will start against Dorking, coach Danny Webb told the DT after Saturday’s win at Accrington Stanley: “I would say pretty close.

Armando Dobra scored in the 3-2 win at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“I am sure people do once again look at the team and go ‘that’s probably what they are thinking’.

“There were always going to be a couple of changes at full-back to give them a run.

“I would imagine at Bristol Rovers, without giving too much away, it could be the team that starts against Dorking, potentially, so it is a big week of training for the boys to prove that not only are they ready to play at Bristol but also at home to Dorking a week after.”

Chesterfield raced into a three-goal lead against League Two Stanley, eventually winning 3-2.

On the performance, Webb said: “We want to be in that league next year and I think we showed we are capable of that. But we have got to get in that league first!

“I think if we were to get in that league, like most clubs do (when promoted from the National League), they hold their own at least, but that is a long way off at least. But today was a good little bright indication hopefully for the season.”