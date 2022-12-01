The centre-back, who is the club’s longest-serving player, was transfer-listed in the summer.

The 25-year-old has played just 39 minutes this campaign, with all three of his appearances coming as a substitute. He has not featured since the middle of September but he has been included in some matchday squads since then as an unused substitute.

But he did partner Ash Palmer at centre-back in a 2-0 win against Burton Albion in a behind closed doors friendly on Tuesday.

Laurence Maguire is yet to start a game for Chesterfield this season.

Bu at the moment he finds himself behind captain Jamie Grimes, who has played every minute of every game so far this season at left centre-back.

On Maguire, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “I think the situation with him at the minute, we have got Palms and Tyrone who can do the right side and Grimes and Loz can do the left side.

"There was a period in that bad week we had where our defence was getting a bit of stick, but the manager rightly stuck with that same team and as a team we came through the other side of that.

"I think the way we play, sometimes very expansive, teams will sometimes counter us and it is important our defenders can mark man-for-man and not have that much cover.”

For now it seems Maguire will have to remain patient but Webb had plenty of praise for the positive attitude he has shown.

"God forbid if Grimesy was to get injured Loz can step in on that left side without a shadow of a doubt,” he said.

"He has been ever so professional during this period. He understands the situation at the moment that Grimes and Tyrone are in a winning team and playing really well. Palms has come in and he understands the same.

"To get promotion you do need competition for places. You need those lads who are waiting in the wings to have a really good mindset because if they have a negative minset and sulk and don’t want to be here and they are not prepared to step into the void if they needed, you might as well not have him.

