A Spireites XI faced the League One side at St George’s Park and came out on top thanks to goals from Jesurun Uchegbulam and Akwasi Asante.

Assistant manager Danny Webb took the team against Burton, while first-team coach Gary Roberts held a training session with the players who did not play.

Webb praised the attitude of those players who did feature against Albion and said they gave the staff some ‘food for thought.’

Akwasi Asante scored against Burton Albion in a friendly this week.

"I took the team against Burton, who virtually had their first-team out, and the boys did really well," he said.

“Now and again we try to arrange games behind closed doors. Burton, luckily, they wanted one. They sorted out the facilities at St George’s which was great. It keeps all those players who have not been playing ticking over which is really important because you can see at any moment lads can step into the team and then keep the shirt.

"From one to 11 they did it right so it is important they get credit for that from us as staff because it is easy to just focus on the lads who are playing.”

The game was another opportunity for new signing Ash Palmer to get some minutes and he partnered Laurence Maguire at centre-back, while young Luke Chadwick started in goal.

"He (Palmer) has basically had nearly two games since he arrived so we are getting his fitness up to scratch,” Webb said.

"Not just Palms, but all the other players really approached the game properly. It is hard, those behind closed doors games sometimes, because it is easy for lads to take their foot off the gas a little bit but the manager won’t allow that with the standards he sets. He does not like to change a winning team but they are all certainly giving us all food for thought at the moment.”

