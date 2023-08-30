Chesterfield defender joins League Two club on loan
The defender will be at the Reds until the end of January.
The move was expected, as reported this morning.
Maguire’s Town contract expires next summer.
The 26-year-old is Chesterfield’s longest-serving player, having come through the academy, but has not made a single appearance this season.
In total, he has made 167 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine times.
The Blues said: “We can confirm that Laurence Maguire has joined League Two side Crawley Town on loan until January - subject to FA and National League approval.”
Crawley are 13th in League Two.
Reds manager, Scott Lindsey, said: "I am really pleased to get Laurence before the end of the deadline. He is someone that we have been tracking for months now. He is a left-footed centre-back who is very comfortable in possession and is also a very good defender. He is a great addition to a very good squad and will be in contention at the weekend."