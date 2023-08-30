Laurence Maguire. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The defender will be at the Reds until the end of January.

The move was expected, as reported this morning.

Maguire’s Town contract expires next summer.

The 26-year-old is Chesterfield’s longest-serving player, having come through the academy, but has not made a single appearance this season.

In total, he has made 167 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine times.

The Blues said: “We can confirm that Laurence Maguire has joined League Two side Crawley Town on loan until January - subject to FA and National League approval.”

Crawley are 13th in League Two.