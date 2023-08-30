The transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs closes this Friday at 11pm so any deal would have to happen before then.

According to reports, Maguire is edging closer to a move to the Reds, and we understand there is some truth in it.

If he does leave, the Spireites will likely add another left-sided centre-back, probably on loan, to the squad in the near future.

The 26-year-old has not made a single appearance so far this season, or even been on the bench, so he does not appear to be part of Paul Cook’s plans.

He was out of the side for the majority of last season before working his way back in, helping to shore up the defence in the latter part of the campaign with some solid performances.

Some supporters have been calling for his inclusion at the start of this season and, after going 2-0 down against Hartlepool United on Monday, some fans sang his name.

The left-sided centre-back, who has also filled in at left-back at times, is out of contract next summer.

Maguire is the Spireites’ longest-serving player, having come through the academy, making his first-team debut seven years ago in 2016.

In total, he has made 167 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine times.

If the move happens, his last meaningful kick of a ball for Chesterfield will have been his scored penalty in the play-off final at Wembley.