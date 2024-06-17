Chesterfield defender excited to make Football League debut
The right-back, who came through the ranks at Fulham, struggled for minutes in his first season after signing from Maidenhead United but he played a big part in helping Chesterfield get promoted last term.
The 27-year-old has never played in the Football League before so he will tick that one off his list in the coming months.
He said: "If you look at my first season to my second season, it was an improvement in probably all aspects of my time here. My aim is to improve again on everything last year and to be better. I just want to be in the team and play more games and what comes of that will come. I have still not scored yet so that is high on my priority list!”
‘Shecks’ has enjoyed his summer with holidays to Dubai, Barcelona and Marrakesh but he returned to the club early to get some fitness and ball work under his belt before the real hard graft starts.
The defender is happy to see Tim Akinola return to the Blues, with the pair being good friends on and off the pitch when he was here last time.
Chesterfield stormed to the National League title last season but Sheckleford still thinks there is room for improvement.
"Given what we did last year, we want to do more," he added. “As much as we had a great season, there still might have been a game or two where we could have been better.
"Over the summer you are still buzzing that we got the job done and now I am just buzzing to try to achieve our targets next season whatever they might be.”
